Kim Kardashian To Present ‘The System’ True Crime Podcast

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The socialite/businesswoman has plans to finish law school.

Media personality Kim Kardashian embraced being an advocate for prison reform. The Kardashians reality show star will also cover the criminal justice system in a new podcast for Spotify.

Kim Kardashian signed a deal with Spotify in 2020. In an article for Interview magazine, she confirmed the name of her upcoming show for the streaming platform.

“It’s called The System. The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio,” Kim Kardashian revealed.

The 41-year-old socialite continued, “There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled – or mishandled – and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.”

Kim Kardashian played a role in Alice Marie Johnson’s federal prison sentence getting commuted. After serving 21 years in prison for her involvement in cocaine trafficking, Johnson got clemency from then-President Donald Trump in 2018.

In addition to building a business empire, Kim Kardashian has also expressed interest in becoming a lawyer. Last December, Kardashian announced she passed the “baby bar exam” in California.

“I think I’ll always feel like I have something to prove. Even if it’s just to myself,” Kardashian told Interview. “My next big thing is just finishing law school because I’m halfway there. It’s really time-consuming. I have to study two hours every day with my professor. I don’t have a day off from that.”