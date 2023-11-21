Kim Kardashian’s “Nipple Bra” Ad Slammed By Greenpeace For Mocking Climate Change  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Environmental group Greenpeace accused Kim Kardashian of making a mockery of cimate change to promote her new “nipple bra.”

Kim Kardashian has come under fire from Greenpeace over her latest SKIMS campaign, which sees her joke about climate change to promote her new nipple bra.

The environmental group slammed the reality TV mogul, accusing her of “greenwashing” in a fiery Instagram post.

They shared her ad alongside a critique of Kim Kardashian, accusing her of “co-opting the language of climate activists to promote a plastic product made from petrochemicals.”

The campaign video shows Kim Kardashian showcasing her new bra with in-built nipples while warning about Earth’s rising temperatures, sea levels and shrinking ice sheets.

“I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part,’ she said in the video. “That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple, so no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold.”

In its response, Greenpeace aimed to share the “hard truth” about Kardashian’s nipple bra.

“Using melting glaciers and rising sea levels as a punchline to improve your profit margins makes a mockery of an issue that is devastating millions of people’s lives,” the group wrote.

“We desperately need global icons like Kim to champion the fight against climate change. Sadly, this isn’t what’s happening here. Kim’s new advert perpetuates the harmful profit-driven system accelerating the climate crisis, and diverts attention away from more impactful actions, like the UN Global Plastics Treaty, which offer a real chance for systemic change.”