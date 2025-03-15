King Harris Drops New EP “Be Ready” To Show His Versatility & Business Skills

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rapper King Harris has channeled his family legacy into a fresh musical chapter with a new EP crafted to captivate listeners.

King Harris flexed his entrepreneurial ambition by releasing his new seven-track EP “Be Ready” on his own label, Wild Beast Incorporated.

Raised amid Hip-Hop royalty as the son of rap legend T.I., Harris is now blazing his own path, simultaneously proving his lyrical chops and business acumen like his dad.

The EP “Be Ready” is a teaser for a forthcoming full-length album, with Harris carefully curating each track to highlight other sides of his artistry.

King Harris said he deliberately created a straightforward but mixed collection of songs to preview a more extensive project he’s planning.

“I made it short and simple, like a teaser for the album,” Harris told AllHipHop.com. “The album is going to consist of all the vibes that was produced out into the EP, you know. So I wanted the people to see every click on the EP is a different vibe and a different kind of swag to show my versatility.”

Beyond the music itself, Harris has ambitious plans for how he’ll market each track.

Aware of the shifting landscape in entertainment promotion, he recognizes that traditional music videos don’t always generate the same engagement as shorter, creative content.

“Nowadays content does better than videos,” Harris said. He plans to create distinctive content pieces for each track on the EP, testing audience reaction and engagement.

The strategy is clear: whichever song resonates most with listeners will get a full-scale, high-quality video treatment comparable to the visuals fans saw with his previous release, “Locked In.”

However, Harris stressed that his main focus is on delivering daily creative content that aligns with the energy and themes of each song.

He wants to consistently provide fresh visuals, keeping his audience engaged and immersed in his music.

“I’m more so trying to get more into doing content, being creative, giving my viewers and my fans something to see every day, with the song in the background, me fitting the energy of the song in the content,” Harris explained.