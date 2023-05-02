‘King Talk’: Shaq Drops New Song With Rapper Blackway

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Song was teased by baller earlier in the year and became a viral sensation.

NBA All-star and Hip-Hopper at heart, Shaquille O’Neal has dropped a banger for the summer, enlisting the support of Ghanaian American rapper Blackway to kick off the intensely affirmational track produced by Koko, “King Talk.”

An inkling the song was going to be a monster hit came when Shaq teased the song with an animated video to celebrate LeBron James’ NBA scoring title. According to sources, the clip reached over 16 million views after its release on social media.

He captioned the post, “Congratulations @kingjames job well done my man my boys @iamblackway and @kokostopit had this waiting for you.”

The fans exploded with all kinds of fire emojis and basically said they wanted it. Dr. Shaq gave them exactly what they asked for— a musical slam dunk.

“KoKo and I have been sending beats back and forth for a minute now and after he played me this one, I knew I had to jump on it. I’ve been waiting for the perfect moment for a collab with Blackway and this was it,” the proud member of Omega Psi Phi stated.

Adding, “This is the type of record that gets me hyped like I’m walking out for game seven of the finals. The lyrics and vibe of this track was so perfect for the moment when LeBron James set the NBA scoring record and I knew I had to share it with the world—a king recognizes a king. It was crazy to see so many people connect with the song when they heard the teaser, just like I did when we created it.”

“King Talk” is one of the first joints fans have gotten from the baller since he dropped “Shaq Diesel” and “Shaq-Fu: Da Return” in the mid-’90s.

In an interview with NORE and DJ EFN, he said he left the rap game because, after his platinum-selling record, he didn’t make enough money.

Seems like he has been bitten by the bug again and gearing up to release music. Shaq has never been far away from music. His cousin Shotgun Suge is one of the culture’s hottest battle rappers and emerging filmmakers.