Breaking News: King Von Is Dead

(AllHipHop News)
King Von has killed in Atlanta, according to numerous breaking reports.
The Chicago rapper was reportedly involved in an altercation with Quando Rondo, a 21-year old artist signed to NBA Youngboy, while in Atlanta. He was subsequently shot, but initial reports said he was alive. That speculation was wrong.
At first, two people were killed in the fracas, and another pair was listed in stable condition. Atlanta police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are presently investigating the shooting involving two off-duty officers and three people at a hookah lounge in downtown Atlanta.
“That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups. Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well,” said Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek.
King Von, nee Dayvon Daquan Bennett, has not been cited by name in any of the reports at press time.