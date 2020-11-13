King Von’s Sister Calls Out Mortician Over Leaked Death Photos

(AllHipHop News)
A family member of the late rapper King Von has expressed extreme disdain for the mortuary entrusted with the care of his body after his death.
After images showing his dead body were released online, the Chicago-born Atlanta transplant’s sister Kayla B took to social media to put the business on blast.
In her caption to a post that has now been deleted, she stated, “THIS THE SICK MFER THAT POSTED MY BROTHER PICTURES !!! HE WORK AT THE AIPORT MORTUARY. HIS WHOLE JOB KNOW HE DID THE S### BUT THEY TRNA PROTECT HIM!!! WE NEED HIM FIRED NOW!!!!”
In addition to calling for the employee to be fired, she also posted the address for the Airport Mortuary.
King Von was murdered on November 6th in Atlanta.
The exact details of his death are unclear, but what is known is that he was in an altercation with Savannah born rapper Quando Rondo and his crew.
Another King, T.I., the self-proclaimed King of the South, quipped regarding the conflict that ended in the untimely death, “Stop coming here to kill each other.”
To this Kyla B clapped back on her Insta-story, “Wasn’t u just [with] other b###### at Copper Cove. I stay seeing [you] cheating mind your business @troubleman31.”
“And these [are] FACTS! But the energy he [always] putting in [people] business [needs] to be the same energy he [needs] to make it right [with] his daughter!!!!! Now [where] is my brother @50cent get on his a##!” she added.