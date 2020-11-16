King Von’s ‘Welcome To O’Block’ Album Jumps Into The Top 5 After His Death

(AllHipHop News)
Dayvon “King Von” Bennett was shot and killed outside an Atlanta nightclub on November 6. A week prior, the Chicago-raised rapper released his debut studio LP titled Welcome to O’Block which featured Lil Durk, Polo G, Dreezy, Moneybagg Yo, and Fivio Foreign.
King Von’s project originally debuted at #13 on the Billboard 200 chart. Following his death, Welcome to O’Block jumped 8 spots to #5 on the latest rankings. The set experienced a 69% increase in sales to 44,000 equivalent album units in its second week.
Bodies of work by rappers that have died over the last 12 months have been fixtures on the Billboard 200 in 2020. Former Number Ones by the late Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD are still in the Top 10. Pop’s Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon rose to #2. Juice’s Legends Never Die slipped to #7.
Ariana Grande’s Positions remained at #1 for a second week. The rest of the present Billboard 200’s Top 10 features The Kid Laroi’s F### Love (#3), Luke Combs’ What You See Is What You Get (#4), NAV’s Emergency Tsunami (#6), Lil Baby’s My Turn (#8), Hamilton: An American Musical (#9), and Taylor Swift’s Folklore (#10).