Kirk Franklin’s “Omarion Challenge” Goes Viral; Twitter Explodes

Kirk Franklin is trending on Twitter after taking on the #OmarionChallenge in spectacular style. Twitter says “You win!”

The “Omarion Challenge” is the latest viral dance craze sweeping the internet. When an old clip of Omarion resurfaced recently no one could have foreseen the frenzy it would create on TikTok. If that was unlikely then who could have predicted that gospel legend Kirk Franklin would be the one to leave all other challengers in the dirt?

The original clip features Omarion dancing at Verizon’s “Now Playing” music tour way back in 2015. All these years later, the internet rushed to clown the singer’s impromptu dance moves posting their own takes of the choreography.

Growing up I really thought Omarion killled every dance especially in touch but he just be making s### up😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/I0QVE0GRvr — Zan for President (@zannywrld) September 24, 2021

Once the craze caught steam, Omarion addressed the jokes head-on. Shortly before the start of his “Millenium Tour,” the “B2K” lead singer posted a video of him and a team of dancers performing an updated version of the dance.

“#Omarionchallenge Thank you to all of the funny people on the Internet for making this a thing… It was only right. #Jokesonyou @jdim123 @nienie1love @toyinsogunro @kailanirae @0ryan0ryan @__peterpinnock @sirtimbo #Squaaadddd #Millennium tour2.”

Now that Grammy award-winning artist Kirk Franklin has thrown his hat in the ring, the challenge may be well and truly over. Taking it to church, the version from the Fort Worth, Texas native is a slick video production from “Alpha Male Visuals” featuring the vocals of Kemin Lemons and Higher Calling. The visuals quickly spread across social media becoming a Twitter trending topic.

Omarion was impressed with the offering, reposting the video to his own Instagram page with the caption: “@kirkfranklin Love yah man! #omarionchallenge perfect Sunday moves!!!”

Check out the reactions on Twitter to Kirk Franklin’s rendition of the #Omarionchallenge below.

That’s it. It’s over. Kirk Franklin won the Omarion Challenge. pic.twitter.com/tHdVDSqdOY — Christine Imarenezor (@eboseta) October 10, 2021

the funniest part is Kirk Franklin and Omarion the same size so it's really a spot on remake 💀💀😭 — The Casual Sex Captain (@jiggyjayy2) October 11, 2021

Church mothers leaving the church when they saw Kirk Franklin doing the Omarion challenge pic.twitter.com/E31L1KtQkr — YourDiTarrie (@DiTarrieLaRons) October 11, 2021

How Kirk Franklin pulled up and destroyed everyone in the Omarion Challenge pic.twitter.com/8YouFkHTmv — Shamar English (@english_shamar) October 11, 2021

Kirk Franklin is like Uncle Luke but the gospel version. I be ready to turn UP for Jesus pic.twitter.com/8LUN9SPHU3 — darkchild, 9-9 (@guacpls) October 10, 2021

TikTokers brainstorming ways to top Kirk Franklin’s Omarion Challenge lmao pic.twitter.com/nvCw1kbjNo — Shamar English (@english_shamar) October 11, 2021