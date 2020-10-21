KJ Balla Associate Accused Of Avenging Rapper’s Death In Drive-By Slaying

KJ Balla
By : / Categories : News / October 21, 2020

An alleged gang member from Brooklyn in being held without bail for shooting a suspect accused of killing KJ Balla. 

(AllHipHop News) 

An associate of KJ Balla is accused of conspiring with a gunman to avenge the rising rapper’s untimely death.

KJ Balla was a promising rapper on the Polo Grounds label, which is home to artists such as A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Pitbull and others. 

His life was cut short on May 22nd after he was gunned down in a hail of bullets during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn. 

The cops say that shortly after a memorial for KJ Balla in June, one of his associates named Anthony Walker stalked a person of interest in the slaying. 

Investigators accused Walker of committing a variety of retaliatory shootings after KJ Balla’s death. 

He’s accused of driving a gunman to a bodega in Brooklyn on June 21st, where the unidentified gunman opened fire and killed a man named Hassan Brown. 

Williams is being held without bail on a variety of weapons charges.  

 

Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Tags : Crime, Hip-Hop News, KJ Balla


Scroll to Top