KJ Balla Associate Accused Of Avenging Rapper’s Death In Drive-By Slaying

(AllHipHop News)
An associate of KJ Balla is accused of conspiring with a gunman to avenge the rising rapper’s untimely death.
KJ Balla was a promising rapper on the Polo Grounds label, which is home to artists such as A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Pitbull and others.
His life was cut short on May 22nd after he was gunned down in a hail of bullets during a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn.
The cops say that shortly after a memorial for KJ Balla in June, one of his associates named Anthony Walker stalked a person of interest in the slaying.
Investigators accused Walker of committing a variety of retaliatory shootings after KJ Balla’s death.
He’s accused of driving a gunman to a bodega in Brooklyn on June 21st, where the unidentified gunman opened fire and killed a man named Hassan Brown.
Williams is being held without bail on a variety of weapons charges.