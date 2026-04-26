Klay Thompson Gets Dragged For Allegedly Cheating On Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back when she decided to air out exactly what went wrong with her relationship with Klay Thompson, and the internet immediately took her side with a vengeance. The breakup announcement hit different because Megan Thee Stallion didn’t just say it was over; she explained why, and people are still processing […]

Megan Thee Stallion didn’t hold back when she decided to air out exactly what went wrong with her relationship with Klay Thompson, and the internet immediately took her side with a vengeance.

The breakup announcement hit different because Megan Thee Stallion didn’t just say it was over; she explained why, and people are still processing how a man could fumble a woman like that.

She posted to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, laying out the whole situation.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house…got ‘cold feet,'” she wrote, then continued with the real frustration. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? b#### I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

The way she said it had people immediately questioning how Thompson could mess this up. When she followed up with an official statement, according to TMZ, the message was clear and direct.

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay,” she said through her rep. “Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

That statement hit harder than any Instagram rant could. The reactions started flooding in immediately, and people were not sympathetic to Thompson’s position.

goodmorning to everyone EXCEPT klay thompson .. — Jayden (@jayyxquoted) April 26, 2026

One person pointed out the obvious: “Klay had a sexy, talented, caring woman that cooked for him and his family liked and he still cheated.”

Another user couldn’t believe the situation, asking, “Klay Thompson looked like that and cheated on Meg?????”

The disbelief was real because from the outside, their relationship seemed solid.

They’d been together less than a year, soft-launching their relationship in July 2025 before making their red carpet debut at her Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala in New York.

His father, Mychal Thompson, had even praised her cooking, and she was courtside supporting him during the season. But behind closed doors, things were apparently falling apart, especially as the Dallas Mavericks struggled through a rough season.

Some people were even harsher in their assessments.

“Klay Thompson must be gay or something bro can’t stick to one,” one commenter wrote, while another took a different angle entirely.

“I never liked Klay Thompson’s funny looking nose so not surprised by his actions,” they added.

The criticism ranged from his choices to his appearance, but the core message stayed the same: he messed up.

What makes this different from typical celebrity breakups is that Megan didn’t just leave quietly; she explained exactly what happened and why she wasn’t accepting it anymore.

She set a boundary and stuck to it, which is why people are rallying behind her so hard. Thompson’s silence since the announcement has only made things worse for his image.

me liking every klay thompson hate tweet pic.twitter.com/wqjcuEvLSN — ahri ender (@jerichahri) April 26, 2026

say bye bye to your ACL klay thompson. pic.twitter.com/uwyAYAMfoL — reverie ٩( 'ω' )و (@nookpilled) April 26, 2026

Laura Harrier liking a post saying Klay Thompson ain't s###. 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/9gGfEEKOQj — Sel (@Reine1996) April 26, 2026