KNOW YA HIP HOP: April Walker and X-Clan

Learn about April Walker and how Hip-Hop, the Black Men’s Movement Against Crack and the Blackwatch Movement support Yusef Hawkins on Black Solidarity Day.

On November 5, 2021, the Universal Hip Hop Museum and AllHipHop.com are set to celebrate Hip Hop History Month by highlighting April Walker, a pioneer in streetwear and X-Clan!

Fab Five Freddy called fashion designer April Walker the “Coco Chanel of Hip-Hop Fashion.” Her Walker Wear brand, her groundbreaking business model, and her impact on underground swag and high-fashion runways modeled for the culture the power of urban streetwear. In fact, the Council of Fashion Designers of America affirmed that she is true ‘Hip-Hop royalty’ and as a trailblazer was the first woman of color to simultaneously open her boutique and clothing brand during Hip-Hop’s Golden Era.

Monday, November 5, 1990, was Black Solidarity Day. The Black Men’s Movement Against Crack and the Blackwatch Movement organized the “To The Bridge Blackwards” boycott and the blockage of the Brooklyn Bridge to protest the murder of Yusef Hawkins. Leading the gathering was the X-Clan who were supported by Queen Mother Rage and YZ and activists including Sonny Carson.

