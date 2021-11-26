KNOW YA HIP HOP: DJ Premier And The Fresh Four MCs At The Roof-Top Roller Skating & Disco In Harlem

On November 26, 2021, the Universal Hip Hop Museum and AllHipHop.com celebrate DJ Premier and The Fresh Four MCs at the Roof-Top Roller Skating & Disco in Harlem. DJ PREMIER During the pandemic, Swizz Beatz paired Wu-Tang’s RZA against DJ Premier during an early Verzuz battle. Known for being one-half of Gang Starr, it seemed […]

On November 26, 2021, the Universal Hip Hop Museum and AllHipHop.com celebrate DJ Premier and The Fresh Four MCs at the Roof-Top Roller Skating & Disco in Harlem.

During the pandemic, Swizz Beatz paired Wu-Tang’s RZA against DJ Premier during an early Verzuz battle. Known for being one-half of Gang Starr, it seemed people forgot what an extraordinary producer he is.

A fun fact about the man behind Biggie’s “Kick in the Door,” or KRS-One’s “MC’s Act Like They Don’t Know,” is that while he is a staple in New York’s Golden Era and signature sound, he is actually from Texas.



An even cooler fact is that he is a proud alum of Prairie View A&M University, an HBCU (Guru attended Morehouse), and developed his skills deejaying right there on campus.



On Saturday, November 26, at the Roof-Top Roller Skating & Disco in Harlem, New York, The Fresh Four MCs faced off with the Fresh 4 in a battle where the winner would keep the coveted name.



The guest list for that night included the following trailblazers: Master Don and the Death Committee, Charlie Chase and Tony Tone of the Cold Crush Bros, Doug E. Fresh, Cut, and Professor Barry B.



