AllHipHop

KNOW YA HIP HOP: Dr. Dre, Doug E. Fresh, Grand Master D, And More

By: Kershaw St. JawnsonCategory: Exclusives

Learn about Dr. Dre and one of Doug E. Fresh’s earliest performances as the “Human Beatbox.”

On November 6, 2021, the Universal Hip Hop Museum and AllHipHop.com are set to celebrate Hip Hop History Month by highlighting Dr. Dre and a fire skate party at the Eclipse Roller Rink in East New York, Brooklyn.

Dr. Dre

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Universal Hip Hop Museum (@uhhmuseum)

When people say Dr. Dre’s name, it is usually with reverence & respect 💯 The man who started his career as a DJ, producer, & vocalist for the World Class Wreckin’ Cru, can surely say that his name is synonymous with West Coast Hip Hop.

As a founding member of N.W.A., he helped break Gangsta Rap into the mainstream and by the time he became a solo artist (and producer), he simply became a staple on the charts.

Artists like Snoop, Eve, Eminem, and 50 Cent point to him as a major influencer in their lives and brands like his labels (Death Row, 1991-1996 & Aftermath 1996 to the present) and Beats by Dre allows him to say that he is one of the richest men in Hip Hop 💰

Fun fact: Dr. Dre’s name was inspired by the basketball player, Julius “Dr. J” Erving.

NOVEMBER 6

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Universal Hip Hop Museum (@uhhmuseum)

It was Saturday, November 6, 1982, D.J. O.C. and Crazy Eddie & The Fearless Four headlined a jam at the Eclipse Roller Rink in East New York, Brooklyn. Imagine paying $7.00 to see performing that night a 16-year-old Doug E. Fresh, the first recognized human beatbox, with his Get Fresh Crew brother D.J. Chill Will. Or even better a young DJ Grand Master “D,” before he joined the group that made him an international star, Whodini.

Also on that show was M.C. Tony & The Crew.

This “Know Ya Hip Hop” Moment has been brought to you by @uhhmuseum x @allhiphopcom

To support YOUR museum, text UHHM2024 to 707070 or go to link in bio 🙏🏾❤️

#KnowYaHipHop #HipHopHistoryMonth #UHHM2024 #AllHipHop

#time2build #REvolutionofhiphop #drdre #nwa #hiphopculture #dance #hiphop #hiphophead #music #bgirl #beats #producer #beatsbydre #museum #tourist #cali #universalhiphopmuseum