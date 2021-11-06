KNOW YA HIP HOP: Dr. Dre, Doug E. Fresh, Grand Master D, And More

On November 6, 2021, the Universal Hip Hop Museum and AllHipHop.com are set to celebrate Hip Hop History Month by highlighting Dr. Dre and a fire skate party at the Eclipse Roller Rink in East New York, Brooklyn.

When people say Dr. Dre’s name, it is usually with reverence & respect 💯 The man who started his career as a DJ, producer, & vocalist for the World Class Wreckin’ Cru, can surely say that his name is synonymous with West Coast Hip Hop.



As a founding member of N.W.A., he helped break Gangsta Rap into the mainstream and by the time he became a solo artist (and producer), he simply became a staple on the charts.



Artists like Snoop, Eve, Eminem, and 50 Cent point to him as a major influencer in their lives and brands like his labels (Death Row, 1991-1996 & Aftermath 1996 to the present) and Beats by Dre allows him to say that he is one of the richest men in Hip Hop 💰



Fun fact: Dr. Dre’s name was inspired by the basketball player, Julius “Dr. J” Erving.

It was Saturday, November 6, 1982, D.J. O.C. and Crazy Eddie & The Fearless Four headlined a jam at the Eclipse Roller Rink in East New York, Brooklyn. Imagine paying $7.00 to see performing that night a 16-year-old Doug E. Fresh, the first recognized human beatbox, with his Get Fresh Crew brother D.J. Chill Will. Or even better a young DJ Grand Master “D,” before he joined the group that made him an international star, Whodini.



Also on that show was M.C. Tony & The Crew.

