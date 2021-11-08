KNOW YA HIP HOP: Public Enemy, Grandwizzard Theodore, And The Cold Crush’s Charlie Chase

Learn about Public Enemy and Grandwizzard Theodore, The Fantastic 5 and Charlie Chase’s outstanding performance at the Ecstasy Garage Disco in the Bronx on this day in 1980.

On November 8, 2021, the Universal Hip Hop Museum and AllHipHop.com are set to celebrate Hip Hop History Month by highlighting Public Enemy and some of Hip-Hop’s most pioneering DJs.

Formed in 1982 on the campus of Adelphi University, Public Enemy was originally composed of Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Terminator X, Professor Griff, Bill Stephney, and Hank Shocklee.



Few will dispute that the group is one of the most impactful rap groups in history. However, we further charge that they were as influential in shaping the late 80s and 90s Civil Rights movement as any leader in the community, churches, or in political office.



With their music, they didn’t only have political commentary but brought bonafide jams— proving that the “CNN of the Streets” also knew how to make you dance.

On Saturday, November 8, 1980, at the Ecstasy Garage Disco in the Bronx, some of Hip Hop’s influential pioneers gathered for A Fantastic Cold Crush Jam.



Grandwizzard Theodore, The Fantastic Five, and Cold Crush’s Charlie Chase, and Tony Tone were among the trailblazers spinning the decks and rocking the mic.



The venue was a completely dark room with a single sixty-watt light bulb illuminating the DJ section and the atmosphere was electric.

