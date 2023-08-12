Kodak Black Skips Hearing Over 2022 Oxycodone Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

His defense lawyer did not protest all of the evidence the prosecutor has on his client.

Kodak Black reportedly didn’t appear in court on Friday (August 12) for his hearing regarding a 2022 drug bust.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, the rapper’s attorney stood before the judge on his behalf, answering questions regarding the nature of the pills that were found on him.

As previously reported, the Florida recording artist was arrested on July 15, 2022 after authorities found 31 pills and $75,000 in cash on his person when they detained him during a traffic stop in Fort Lauderdale.

Law enforcement said the pills were oxycodone and assumed he intended to sell them, leading to a trafficking charge.

Defense lawyer Bradford Cohen argued he learned that two of those pills tested positive as the common over-the-counter drug acetaminophen, Tylenol and that the rest of the 29 were the prescription opioid. Oxycodone should only be sold by a physician.

The “Super Gremlin” artist actually has a prescription for the pills cops discovered in 2021. After the arrest, the lawyer made sure he mentioned that to the press.

While he brought up the Tylenol, he didn’t suggest at the time that he would challenge the admissibility of that evidence. The presiding just Broward Circuit Judge Barbara Duffy set the rapper’s next court date for October 27.