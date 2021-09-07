Kodak Black Excited To Have His Second Child

Congrats are going out to rapper Kodak Black. It was just revealed that he is expecting his second child with his girlfriend!

Rapper Kodak Black is expecting his second child, his first with girlfriend Maranda Johnson.

The Florida rapper’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ Johnson, a real estate agent, is expecting a baby girl.

Cohen told the outlet the couple conceived around April, suggesting the baby is due later this year or early in 2022.

Kodak, real name, Bill Kahan Kapri, has a six-year-old son, King, from a prior relationship.

His lawyer also told the outlet the “No Flockin'” rapper can’t wait to spoil his daughter.

Hopefully, things will go smooth for Kodak and his girlfriend this time around.

In 2017, when King was just a toddler, the rap star was engaged in a nasty custody battle over the child with his ex, Jammiah Broomfield.

Thankfully, the young parents worked things out. Kodak will be paying child support until 2033.