Kodak Black Helps 28 Families Facing Eviction By Paying Their Rent

“I will continue to bless others and give back to my community,” Kodak Black said regarding his charitable efforts.

Kodak Black and his Zachariah McQueen Foundation provided assistance to families in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 25-year-old rapper paid the rent of 28 families living in the Merry Place Housing Projects. Kodak Black covered their rent for the remainder of 2022 as well as any outstanding late fees.

“When people get up and go to work daily, they should be able to come home and relax without worrying if they would have a roof over their head the next month,” Kodak Black said in a press release. “But unfortunately, we live in a society where people can barely get a raise at work, but can be told that their rent has increased by over $1000 without any real warning. That’s just not right.”

He added, “I am truly blessed, and I have always had the mindset that my purpose is to bless others. So as long as I can, I will continue to bless others and give back to my community.”

Kodak Black helped families in his home state of Florida a month after donating $50,000 worth of water to Haiti.

The Atlantic Records rapper made his charitable contributions while out on bond. He was arrested for trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance in July.