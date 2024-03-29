Kodak Black Hit With Lawsuit For Allegedly Ripping Off Transport Service

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A company claims Kodak Black never paid for roughly $618,000 worth of luxury transportation services used in 2023.

Inayah & Donovan Concierge, which provides luxury transportation services, sued Kodak Black for breach of contract and additional claims in New York on Wednesday (March 27). The company accused the controversial rapper and Sniper Gang Touring of refusing to pay six figures in unpaid bills. The New York Daily News was the first to report the lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Kodak began using Inayah & Donovan Concierge’s services in 2018. The company said he racked up charges of “approximately $150,000 to $200,000 per month” from September 2018 to December 2023.

Kodak paid Inayah & Donovon Concierge with a credit card, which led to problems when he started disputing charges. He allegedly owed $618,070.11 for using the company’s services throughout 2023. He contested the charges in December 2023 and January 2024, resulting in the company never getting paid for dozens of confirmed orders charged to the card.

“Defendants disputed and objected to the Charges to American Express, fraudulently claiming either that the Services were not received or were cancelled in accordance with Plaintiff’s cancellation policy,” the company’s attorneys wrote. “Neither is true. To date, Plaintiff has not been paid for the Charges based upon Defendants’ false and fraudulent cancellation of the Charges with American Express.”

Inayah & Donovan Concierge sought no less than $618,070.11 plus interest, attorneys’ fees and court costs in the civil case. The company filed its lawsuit a month after Kodak was released from a Florida jail.

A judge sentenced Kodak to time served for a probation violation, allowing him to walk free in February. He secured his release following the dismissal of a drug possession charge, which landed him behind bars in December 2023.

Kodak, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and his girlfriend welcomed a baby boy to their family soon after his jail release. The couple named their newborn Prince Kapri.