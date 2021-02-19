Kodak Black Is A Hopeless Romantic And Now He Is Engaged To Another Rapper

Kodak Black and Mellow Rackz
By : / Categories : News / February 19, 2021

Rap star Kodak Black popped the question to his girlfriend Mellow Rackz, and she said yes!

(AllHipHop News) 

Kodak Black is engaged to rapper Mellow Rackz.

The “Tunnel Vision” star pulled out all the stops to pop the question to Rackz, and arranged for a plane to fly by with the message “Might as well marry me Melody. I love u” on the back.

A video shared by Rackz on social media showed the plane, Black holding a box containing a giant diamond ring, and then Mellow wearing the ring as she hugged her husband-to-be.

She also confirmed she was engaged by sharing a picture of herself and Black, real name Bill Kapri, kissing on Instagram, writing alongside it: “Mrs. Kapri. I said yes.”

The engagement news comes just weeks after Kodak Black was released from prison, after receiving a pardon from former U.S. President Donald Trump on his last full day in office on January 19th.

Following his release, Black tweeted: “I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence. I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing.”

 

Tags : Hip-Hop News, Kodak Black


Scroll to Top