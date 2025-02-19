Kodak Black Slams “Clout Chasing” Ex After Alleged Baby Mama Brawl & Child Support Dispute 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black called out his ex, Maranda Johnson, over an alleged brawl between his baby mamas after she filed for increased child support.

Kodak Black has blasted the mother of two of his five children after she reportedly filed a court request to increase child support.

The Pompano Beach, Florida, native took to Instagram to bash his ex, Maranda Johnson, referencing a clash between his baby mothers at a birthday party for one of his daughters in January.

“All the muthafucka wanna do is show out for the internet,” Black said while holding his son, the second child he shares with Johnson.

“Fighting in front of all type of babies and s###,” he continued. “You love all this f###### juice chasing. I don’t even try to make you look bad, dirty ass stink ass ho.”

Black added, “Play crazy and call police and s###. Be popping all this gangsta s### and all this stupid ass clout chasing s###.”

The rapper has five children — three boys and two girls — with four different women. His most recent child, Prince Vulture Octave Kapri, was born in January.

Johnson filed to increase her child support payments last week, TMZ reports. The rapper’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told the outlet the rapper already has visitation with all his kids and financially supports them. Cohen claims Johnson believes she’s owed increased because she has two kids with Black.

Furthermore, Cohen believes the conflict between the mothers of Kodak’s children sparked the legal action.

A mass altercation broke out following an argument between three of Kodak Black’s baby mamas at a party last month. Police were called after two of the women allegedly got into a huge brawl. The rapper reportedly left before the fight and no serious injuries were reported.