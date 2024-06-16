Kodak Black Threatens To Knock Out SteveWillDoIt Over $500K Richard Mille Theft Claim

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black is fuming at SteveWillDoIt over claims the rapper tried to steal his $500,00 Richard Mille watch!

Rapper Kodak Black threatened to knock out SteveWillDoIt after the YouTuber claimed Kodak attempted to rob him of a $500,000 Richard Mille watch.

SteveWillDoIt accused Kodak Black of the attempted theft in a series of tweets.

“Do rappers make money? Kodak Black just tried to rob me for my Richard Mille,” he tweeted. “Is every rapper broke? The guy smokes meth, probably insane. Kodak Black is 100% on drugs.”

The accusation, which SteveWillDoIt eventually deleted, sparked a heated exchange between the two public figures.

“That’s why I hate drunk s###. I hate drunk s###. People always get beside they self. That’s why I don’t drink liquor no more,” Kodak Black said.

“Why are you being prejudiced, sir? Have you saw me do any drugs? You made a tweet to the whole world like I wasn’t finna get on the internet and say, ‘Oh, SteveWillDoIt is a b#### ‘ I told you to your face and I threw your s### on the floor,” Kodak Black added in an angry IG live.

The incident, which allegedly occurred without context or additional witnesses, remains shrouded in uncertainty.

However, Kodak Black appears to be taking the accusations seriously enough to threaten SteveWillDoIt with physical harm.

“I don’t give [expletive] about none of them muscles or that tight ass suit you was wearing yesterday,” Kodak fired back. “I told you to your [expletive] face. A n#### will knock your drunk ass out.”

The back-and-forth has drawn significant attention online, with fans and followers weighing in on the dispute.

While some support SteveWillDoIt’s version of events, others find it implausible that Kodak, who reportedly owns multiple high-end watches, would attempt such a theft.