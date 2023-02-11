Kodak Black Sued For 2022 Super Bowl After-Party Shooting In LA

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Justin Bieber is also named in the lawsuit.

As Super Bowl LVII gears up and people debate over who is going to win, the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs, remnants from last year’s big dance are still popping up in Kodak Black’s life.

TMZ reports both the Florida rapper and his friend R&B/ Pop crooner Justin Bieber are being sued for the shooting that happened outside of the “Peaches” chart-topper’s after party at The Nice Guy in LA.

Also named in the lawsuit as defendants are the Nice Guy, The Hwood Group, and Revolve Group, plus the City of Los Angeles, the City of West Hollywood, and Los Angeles County.

The lawsuit is allegedly filed by two men, Mark Schaefer and Adam Rahman, who were there and were shot last February. They claim as a result of the shooting, they were severely injured. They are currently repped by Gloria Allred.

AllHipHop.com covered the shooting and the chaos it caused.

The rapper was also injured in the melee and had to be hospitalized our platform reported.

According to the lawsuit, fingers are pointing at the “Super Gremlin” rapper, saying he and his crew caused the most drama.

In fact, the complaint says he actually worked to escalate the situation, putting multiple people in danger.

In addition to the antagonist environment, which the lawsuit says he instigated, the two men point out there was not sufficient security in the venue.

Schaefer and Rahman are asking to compensated for damages they have sustained as a result of their injuries.