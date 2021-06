People are not happy with rap star Kodak Black, and his latest gluttonous display of wealth on his social media platform.

As the country struggles out of a recession, rapper Kodak Black had sparked outrage after he tossed $100,000 into the ocean during a recent ride on a Yacht.

The Haitian rapper, who came from humble beginnings, posted on his Instagram a silent video of him making it rain on the crashing waves.

The caption said, “I Broke You Off When Dem F### N##### Wouldn’t Give You A Dime !!! I Ain’t Owe You S### N#### I Just Wanted To See You Shine !!! Yeen Never Gave Me S### N#### I Had My Own Grind !!!!”

Kodak later posted on Twitter himself flushing a thousand dollars down his toilet, even placing his hand in there to push further.

Some are suggesting Kodak’s egregious behavior stems from a falling out with JackBoy over money.

Whatever the reason, the gluttonous and careless act did not fare well with social media.

“Kodak black just stuck his hand in a toilet & I’m just flabbergasted”

Kodak black just stuck his hand in a toilet & I’m just flabbergasted — Regina George💅🏾 (@teelady__) June 30, 2021

“Kodak black is one of the ugliest and dirtiest attention seeking rapper ever”

Kodak black is one of the ugliest and dirtiest attention seeking rapper ever 🤮 — 𝔖𝔠𝔞𝔯𝔟𝔷♡ (@faithyybaby1) June 30, 2021

“Kodak black really sat on Beyoncé’s internet and posted a video of himself flushing 1,000 down the toilet. Like…why?”

Kodak black really sat on Beyoncé’s internet and posted a video of himself flushing 1,000 down the toilet. Like…why? — JJ (@PB_andJAYd) June 30, 2021

“Kodak Black is so embarrassing!”

Kodak Black is so embarrassing! — 𓋹 𝕰𝖒𝖕𝖗𝖊𝖘𝖘 𓋹 (@SheIsDaEmpress) June 30, 2021

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the U.S. Department of Labor during the first quarter of 2021, the average Black man made median weekly earnings $834 a week.

According

to the Migration Policy organization, the average Haitian American household makes $1,032 a week.

Perhaps, he should have considered giving the money back his community.