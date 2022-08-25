Kodak Black To Learn His Fate In Drug Bust In September

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kodak Black posted a $75,000 bond after he was arrested on drug charges in his home state of Florida in July.

Kodak Black will find out if he’s heading back to jail in September.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, a judge will decide whether or not to revoke Kodak Black’s supervised release on September 23. The 25-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, is currently out on bond following his July arrest on drug charges.

“Bill K. Kapri Final Hearing re Revocation of Supervised Release reset for 9/23/2022 01:30 PM in Miami Division before Judge Jose E. Martinez,” a notice of hearing reads. “30 minutes have been reserved for this hearing; if additional time will be required, please contact the courtroom deputy to arrange.”

The notice adds, “Counsel are reminded that Defendant is expected to voluntarily surrender at the conclusion of the hearing should the sentence include incarceration. Extended surrender will not be considered unless a defendant is actively cooperating with the Government and the Government requests an extension of the surrender date.”

Florida Highway Patrol arrested Kodak Black during a traffic stop on July 15. He was charged with trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities seized his Dodge Durango and roughly $75,000 in cash. Kodak Black pursued legal action to recover his car and money.