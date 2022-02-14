Kodak Black “Will Make A Full Recovery” Following Shooting Says Attorney

Kodak Black “is in a stable condition” and went live on Instagram to share the news with fans that he lost $30,000 betting on the Super Bowl.

Kodak Black is in a stable condition after being shot in the leg on Saturday (Feb. 12) outside Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party.

Bradford Cohen, attorney for Kodak Black, confirmed he “will make a full recovery” from the injuries he sustained in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“There was an unprovoked attack on an individual kodak was with,” Cohen wrote on Instagram. “When security and kodak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant. Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition.”

LAPD confirmed they arrived at the scene at about 2:45 a.m where they initially found two victims with gunshot wounds. An “unknown suspect” fired shots and then fled the scene following a “physical altercation,” according to cops. They report paramedics took two victims to the hospital; their injuries were not life-threatening. However, police confirmed a total of four victims, as two additional victims transported themselves to local hospitals.

Elsewhere TMZ obtained more footage of the shooting showing the moments before the altercation. They also appear to have captured the gunman with the weapon in his hand as he fires at Kodak Black. The video shows Kodak and Gunna having a conversation before Gunna gets in his car.

A commotion follows, someone off-camera says: “Oh S###. What?” In the background. The camera then captures Kodak Black lunging towards someone before gunshots ring out, and the rapper stumbles to the ground.

However, Kodak Black is reportedly in a stable condition recovering from his injuries in hospital. DJ Akademiks shared a snippet of Kodak’s IG live session where he complained about losing $30,000 betting on the Super Bowl.