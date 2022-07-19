Kool G Rap Reveals Last Of A Dying Breed Album Cover And Project Guest Features

Next month, legendary emcee Kool G Rap will release his latest album, Last of a Dying Breed.
Bits and pieces of the project have leaked on the internet, largely through executive producers The National Hip-Hop Museum and beat maestro Domingo. Domingo, who has a long-running relationship with Kool G Rap, also produced the project.
Domingo, who has history with Marley Marl, Big Daddy Kane, Three 6 Mafia, Drake, Big Pun and more, said that Last of a Dying Breed would feature Sean Price, NEMS, AZ, Royal Flush, Al Skratch, Vado, Folkland LOS, and others like AllHipHop’s co-founder Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.
Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, who also appears on the album, spoke on the Juice Crew members’s storied legacy in a studio session with Domingo and NHHM founder Jeremy Beaver in the video below. “G Rap is the root, the trunk of the tree and the branches – straight like that,” Jigsaw said. “He provided the ground work and the framework for just about everything we see in street Hip-Hop right now.”
Last of a Dying Breed will be released on August 26th.
On the same day the album drops, G Rap will be honored with is fellow Hip-Hop icons Slick Rick, Whodini, Diamond D, Speech and UTFO (RIP Kangol Kid). The National Hip-Hop Museum of Washington, DC facilitate the induction, which is hosted by Grandmaster Caz.
“Hip-Hop didn’t invent anything, it reinvented everything and that’s why we, as Americans need to honor our country’s most important cultural export- Hip-Hop,” Caz said in a statement.
Other legends will be in attendance like G Rap’s Juice Crew brother MC Shan and Run DMC affiliate DJ Hurricane. On top of it all, Domingo will be playing the new Kool G Rap’s new album The first single from the album, “Born Fly,” features Big Daddy Kane.
For more go to: https://www.hiphopmuseumdc.org