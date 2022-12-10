Kool G Rap’s Comeback Album Makes Big Splash

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kool G Rap debuted in the Apple Music Top 10 with his new album Last Of A Dying Breed, which features a host of Hip-Hop greats.

Kool G Rap hasn’t pumped out a full project since a 2018 joint effort with 38 Spesh called Son Of G Rap.

Now he has released Last Of A Dying Breed, which serves as a comeback album. The project features Big Daddy Kane, Nems, AZ, 38 Spesh, General See and even AllHipHop’s own Jigsaw.

The oft-delayed project boasted singles like “Fly Till I Done” with Kane, “Critical” with Nems and the latest single “Born Hustler,” which pairs the legend us with AZ, Spesh and General Vee. The album was produced entirely by Domingo and EP’d by the National Hip-Hop Museum.

G Rap’s return was impressive, having him chart within the Top 10 of iTunes hottest rap albums. The veteran rapper also trended all day on Twitter for his latest opus.

Domingo, a beat maestro that has worked with Big Pun, Three 6 Mafia, Big Daddy Kane and even Drake, said this was a great return for KGR.

“It feels good to see a legend like Kool G Rap drop an album that can still contend in the Top 10 Hip-Hop charts with so many different sounds in Hip-Hop competing with each other,” he said.

Along with the album, the video for “Born Hustler” hit YouTube as well.