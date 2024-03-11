KOTA The Friend Talks Jay-Z, 50 Cent & Ja Rule’s Influence Following “Lyrics To Go Vol. 5”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Hip-Hop is constantly evolving and KOTA The Friend stands out as a beacon of authenticity through his dope lyrics, genuine storytelling and insanely great melodies.

Lyrics To Go Vol. 5 marks KOTA the Friend‘s latest exploration into the depth of his Brooklyn roots, artistry and personal evolution, solidifying his as an emerging great in Hip-Hop culture.

KOTA the Friend latest is a continuation of his Lyrics To Go series, a nod to A Tribe Called Quest, and also represents a deep dive into the artist’s roots and the intricate web of influences that have shaped his sound. Each volume in the series delves deeper into his personal narrative, showcasing his growth not only as an artist but as an individual navigating the complexities of life.

“Lyrics To Go Vol. 5 is the heaviest of all of them…It’s expressing a lot of growth that’s you that I realized that I didn’t see in the world,” KOTA the Friend told AllHipHop.com in an exclusive interview. The full interview with KOTA the Friend can be seen below and that gives more information on what fuels his musical journey.

KOTA credits his upbringing for his eclectic sound palette and authentic storytelling. His parents are a contrasting mix of personalities. His father is a serene entrepreneur, who cherished peace and quiet, and his mother is a dance teacher with a profound impact on her students. Both played pivotal roles in shaping KOTA’s artistic identity.

KOTA’s influences include titans like Jay-Z, 50 Cent and Ja Rule, whose music and videos had a profound impact on him as he began to write raps. In a recent interview with AllHipHop, he explains how he weaved their lyrics into his art. KOTA honed his craft, paving the way for his signature style—a wide range in his musical soundscape.

“Music is the only place that I’ve felt comfortable expressing these emotions,” he explained. “If I’m having a conversation or argument with my girl, it’s hard to tell you how I’m really feeling, but for some reason, when it comes to the music, that was one place where I feel like I’m not going to be judged.”

Lyrics To Go Vol. 5 is a testament to his growth as an artist and an individual, offering a sonic palette that balances nostalgia with forward-looking optimism. Watch the full interview with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur below.