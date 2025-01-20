Krept & Konan’s New Supermarket Revolutionizes Food Shopping In Britain 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Krept and Konan are set to open the UK’s first large-scale inclusive supermarket, catering to Black and ethnic minority communities.

Krept and Konan have announced the launch of the U.K.’s first-ever large-scale inclusive supermarket called Saveways.

The British rap duo revealed the store will cater to the needs of the Black and ethnic minority communities, providing a one-stop shop for halal meat, exotic fish, global produce and ethnic hair products and cosmetics.

“It’s an honour for us to partner up on this venture,” Krept and Konan said in a statement. “We are all about representation in the community and finding solutions, we are all from underrepresented communities so this is a perfect partnership. Saveways is game-changing for our community and we are excited to bring this vision to life.”

The store, set to open on February 1 in Croydon, South London, will occupy a 15,000 sq. ft. retail space with an in-store bakery and halal meat and fish counters and is expected to serve over 250,000 local patrons.

Krept and Konan promise Saveways will be “a hub for the community, celebrating cultural diversity through food,” while setting new halal and world food standards in the U.K.

Additionally, the store will offer modern shopping conveniences, including click-and-collect services, online ordering, and partnerships with leading delivery platforms like Uber Eats, Deliveroo, and Just Eat.

Saveways is Krept and Konan’s latest entrepreneurial venture following the launch of their dessert restaurant Crepes & Cones.

Meanwhile, Krept’s Nala’s Baby brand exploded in the U.K. and is among the fastest-growing natural baby skincare ranges in the country.

Despite their growing business empire, Krept and Konan are still feeding their music fans. Their fourth studio album, Young Kingz II, is set for release via their independent label, Play Dirty on February 7.