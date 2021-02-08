Kris Jenner Accused Of Being A Vicious Cougar Who Assaulted Her Bodyguard’s Genitals

(AllHipHop News)
Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner is accused of molesting her ex-body daughter in a new lawsuit.
Marc McWilliams served as Kris bodyguard from 2017 to 2018.
During that time, he claims the Kardashian family cougar accosted him on multiple occasions, by grabbing his butt and exposing herself to him. The 44-year-old claims he was sexually assaulted inside of Kris Jenner’s pricey Bentley in one incident.
McWilliams said he was shocked when Kris Jenner put her hands on his groin and touched his genitals while caressing him as they sat alone inside of her Bentley.
“Without warning, Jenner placed her right hand on the inside upper left thigh and groin area of McWilliams in a manner that was overtly sexually offensive,” according to the lawsuit which was obtained by The Daily Mail.
The stunned bodyguard said he shunned Kris Jenner’s advances, and complained to the human resources department of the security company that he worked for.
Instead of addressing His issues with Kris Jenner, Nick Williams said he was eventually fired from his gig of providing security for the head of the Kardashian clan.
McWilliams lawsuit claims he suffers from “physical and mental pain….illness….loss of sleep, depression’ and other health issues.”
Kris Jenner’s lawsuit denied Mark McWilliams sensational allegations and has vowed to fight them in court. She will then pursue legal action to clear her name.
“His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him,” Kris Jenner’s lawyer Marty Singer told The Daily Mail in a statement.