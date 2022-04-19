Kris Jenner Opens Up About Her Daughter Kim Kardashian, Her Divorce From Kanye West And New Love, Pete Davidson

Kris Jenner said she and The Kardashian clan are doing everything to support Kim as she goes through a controversial divorce with Kanye West!

Kris Jenner has opened up about filming “The Kardashians” amidst Kim Kardashian’s split from Kanye West.

In an interview for Australia’s The Daily Telegraph published on Saturday, the Kardashian matriarch revealed how she handled her daughter’s divorce from the rapper.

“It’s very fresh and new to us, too,” she said before explaining how the breakup will affect the family’s new reality TV series. “We haven’t been filming all that long. As with all the relationships in my family, we try to be as transparent as we can.”

Referencing Kim’s previous comments that her new partner Pete Davidson would not appear in the show’s first season, Kris said, “I think there are a lot of things that happen where we all do have definite boundaries as to what we share about someone else because it is their privacy as well. So, you really do have to consider who else is in the picture and who we’re talking about.”

Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 and was declared legally single last month. She started dating Pete last October after meeting him on the set of Saturday Night Live.

On a personal level, Kris insisted that all of her children support Kim’s decisions.

“When any one of us is going through something big in our lives, it’s really important for us to understand they’re not always going to have a lot of other people who are going to understand the situation. So we try to be there for her (Kim) and pay attention to what’s going on,” the 66-year-old added. “We all spend a lot of our time together. I know she feels, and she knows, that she has the support of her entire family.”

“The Kardashians” is now streaming on Hulu.