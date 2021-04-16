Kris Jenner’s Divorce Experiences Helping Kim Kardashian

(AllHipHop News)
Kris Jenner is helping Kim Kardashian through her divorce with Kanye West.
The reality TV star and cosmetics and fashion mogul is currently in the middle of her second divorce following her split from the rapper- the father of her four kids
Speaking as part of WSJ Magazine’s The One series, Kim’s mom insisted the pair’s children are the number one priority.
“I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first,” explained Kris.
The mom-of-six divorced her late first husband, Robert Kardashian, in 1991, and second spouse Caitlyn Jenner in 2015.
“If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through… no matter how much you’re hurting.
“I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn’t want to have a pity party in front of the kids.”
Kim filed for divorce from Kanye back in February after nearly seven years of marriage, following the “Gold Digger” hitmaker’s bizarre 2020, which included a failed U.S. presidential campaign.