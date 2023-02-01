KRS-One Gets Mural In His Old L.E.S. Stomping Grounds

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

KRS-One says the mural is greater than any other award.

The Blastmaster KRS-One has been honored in New York City as a part of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop culture. This street mural is more than beautiful art but drops a piece of history on trivia buffs.

Everyone knows the “Philosopher” represents the Boogie Down Bronx, but did you know at one point, the L.E.S. (the Lower East Side) was his stomping grounds?

Mr. Knowledge Reigns Supreme Over Nearly Everyone dropped the bomb on FOX 5 News, telling them he lived in this area when he was unsheltered, right before his epic rise in rap pioneer-ship.

“I grew up here,” he said. “KRS-One grew up in this neighborhood and was less than every single person here. I was homeless. I might have slept right there.”

Upon seeing the recognition, painted by Italian street artist Jorit, he exclaimed “Wow! Wow!” The emcee later said, “There is no award that is above this.”

But why did Jorit make the mural in the first place?

Well, KRS-One is an international hero and impacted the artist with music that transcends race, culture, and nationality.

Jorit said, “KRS-One is aggressive but he always looked to unite the aggressiveness and force of rap with positive messages.”

If you are interested in checking out the mural for yourself, it is on the side of a building on 2nd St. near 1st Ave. on the Lower East Side of Manhattan.