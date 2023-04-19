KRS-One To Launch 50th Anniversary Series At The Birthplace Of Hip-Hop, 1520 Sedgwick

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Boogie Down Productions member will also kick off a visual art competition for the series.

The Blastmaster KRS-One is returning to the birthplace of Hip-Hop to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the culture.

On Tuesday, April 25, the lyricist and historian will launch Birthplaceofhiphop.nyc, a website and in-person series featuring multiple community-based programs including a masterclass in Hip Hop curated and hosted by the Bronx native.

All of the events will happen in the exact location with Hip-Hop started, the Community Center at 1520 Sedgwick Ave.

According to a press release, in addition to classes, there will also be popup exhibits that showcase and celebrate the origins of Hip-Hop. Even greater, the rapper whose real name is Lawrence “Kris” Parker, will also teach about the current era of Hip-Hop and how the younger generation expresses the culture.

“The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop is a global movement that speaks to the grit, voice, and power of how it came to be in the first place – we used our voices when they tried to silence us. We used our creativity when they tried to stifle us,” KRS-One stated.

Adding, “We created the culture because we wanted to stand out and stand up for our artistry. Hip Hop is the people’s movement. I am excited to showcase this to the world in the space where it all began at 1520 Sedgwick in the Community Center. It feels right to be here, where it all began.”

The “Step Into a World” artist will also launch on Friday, April 28 at 12:01 a.m. a logo competition for the series to celebrate the 50th Anniversary. The competition will close on May 31st at 11:59 p.m.

The winning design must include the elements of Hip Hop “necessary to both celebrate the 50th Anniversary while inspiring future generations to continue to grow.”

“I’m especially excited about this global logo contest, we’re calling all creatives, designers, graffiti artists to show us their best representation of what Hip Hop is,” KRS-One said. “As Hip Hop marks this historic milestone, we look to this generation of Hip Hop creatives, designers, and enthusiasts, to create the official logo of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary.”

All of this activity leads up to August 11, 1973, when the world will pause to celebrate the birth of one of the world’s most influential global movements (i.e., Christianity, the transatlantic slave trade, etc.)

The 1520 Sedgwick Avenue Community Center is a historical landmark where the first party started and this series will take place. For those who love the culture, it is considered “sacred ground.”