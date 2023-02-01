KSI Talks Finalizing His Third Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Plus, the UK-based entertainer curates his own playlist for Apple Music.

YouTuber/musician/boxer KSI released Dissimulation in 2020 and All Over the Place in 2021. A third studio LP from the London native is on the way.

KSI recently did an interview with The Rebecca Judd Show on Apple Music 1. The conversation included the Sidemen co-founder discussing his upcoming album.

“I have no idea at the moment if I’m being honest,” said KSI about his next project. “Yes [all the songs are done], but I still want to add to it. I feel like I can improve on a few things, so I definitely want to just do that.”

He added, “It’s scary, isn’t it? Putting your emotions out there into the world. And even with my previous song ‘Summer Is Over,’ putting that into the world, I hardly promoted it. It was one of the things where I did it for me.”

KSI’s “Summer Is Over” dropped in September 2022. The track followed other singles such as “Down Like That” featuring Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and S-X as well as “Wake Up Call” featuring Trippie Redd.

Dissimulation debuted at No. 2 on the UK Albums Chart. All Over the Place became the first chart-topper for KSI when the project debuted at No. 1. Both albums earned Gold certification from the BPI.

In addition to speaking with Apple Music, KSI curated the Music That Moves Me playlist for the streaming platform. The Laid in America star selected songs by Jay-Z, DMX, Lil Baby, Pop Smoke, and more.