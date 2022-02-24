Kyle Rittenhouse Reveals Plans To Sue LeBron James & Others Who Told “Lies” About Him

Kyle Rittenhouse announced his new initiative to fund lawsuits against the media and others who “defamed me, or lied about me.”

Kyle Rittenhouse is adding LeBron James to the growing list of people he intends to sue.

Rittenhouse stood trial in November 2021 for fatally shooting two men and injuring another at an anti-racism protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020. At the time, LeBron James mocked him on Twitter, unconvinced by Rittenhouse’s breakdown while on the stand.

“What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James wrote in a tweet. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges relating to the shootings after a controversial trial.

Earlier this week, Kyle Rittenhouse announced his initiative to combat “lies” in the media. He laid out his plans during an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News on Monday night (Feb. 21).

Kyle Rittenhouse Unveils The “Media Accountability Project”

“Me and my team have decided to launch the Media Accountability Project,” Rittenhouse said, “as a tool to help fundraise and hold the media accountable for the lies they say and deal with them in court”.

Kyle Rittenhouse is doing the rounds on various media outlets to promote his project. During the debut episode of “Frontlines,” Rittenhouse explained his plans for LeBron James.

According to Daily Wire, “LeBron James will be getting a letter, too,” he told host of the show Drew Hernandez. “Anybody who defamed me, or lied about me, we’re just gonna send them a letter and then deal with them in a courtroom.”

Whoopi Goldberg is also a target, as Kyle Rittenhouse explained to Tucker Carlson.

“Well,” he said, “right now we’re looking at quite a few politicians, celebrities, athletes. Whoopi Goldberg is on the list. She called me a murderer, after I was acquitted by a jury of my peers.”

TUCKER: "Will you be suing any news organizations?"



Goldberg previously said of Rittenhouse: “Even all the excuses in the world does not change the fact that three people got shot. Two people were murdered. To me it’s murder. I’m sorry.”