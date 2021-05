Kylie Jenner is speaking out against growing reports that she is involved in an open relationship with Travis Scott!

In more Kardashian-Jenner news, people are claiming that the youngest daughter, Kylie, and her man Travis Scott are swingers.

However, the 23-year-old Billionaire took to social media to deny that the two are in an open relationship.

i’m not discrediting anyone who is in an open relationship but it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

i just saw this but yes tmz too lol https://t.co/qtuaoDHADd — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 21, 2021

Both the beauty industry maven and her rapper/ rock star are the parents to their 3-year-old Stormi and have been dealing with all sorts of public speculation on the nature of their relationship since they started dating in 2017.

A close friend shared with Entertainment Tonight his perspective on this very grounded couple.

“Kylie and Travis are trying to make things work in a way that makes sense for them. Travis really respects Kylie and worships the ground she walks on. She means a lot to him. He loves that Kylie is such a boss and how great of a mom she is. Kylie loves that Travis is so creative and that he makes a big effort to be involved in Stormi’s life.”

It seems like that would be enough for fans.

Meanwhile, Kylie is chilling.