Kylie Jenner Couldn’t Stop Crying After Having Travis Scott’s Son

Kylie Jenner revealed she had a really hard time after she gave birth to the son she shares with rap star Travis Scott. Read more!

Kylie Jenner experienced the “baby blues” weeks after she welcomed her son.

The reality TV star and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed a baby boy in February, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter Stormi. Kylie has not yet announced the name of the tot.

During the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” the 25-year-old opened up to her older sister Kendall Jenner about how she had a “really hard” time after giving birth to her second child.

“I cried non-stop all day for the first three weeks. It’s just the baby blues, and then it kinda goes away. I had it with Stormi, too,” she shared, adding that she would sometimes cry so much that her head would “hurt.” “I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google they call it ‘baby blues’ when it doesn’t last past six weeks. After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues.”

After childbirth, many women experience the “baby blues” or low mood due to sudden hormonal and chemical changes in the body.

It differs from postnatal depression, whereby a new mother begins to battle increasing depression and anxiety amid other symptoms.

“I’m feeling better and not crying every day, so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally and I need my first night out,” the make-up maven added.