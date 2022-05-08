Kylie Jenner Ignores Haters Criticizing Her Tribute To The Late Virgil Abloh

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner is ignoring people talking about her tribute outfit to Virgil Abloh at the Met Gala last week. Read more!

Kylie Jenner is unfazed by criticism of her 2022 Met Gala outfit.

The reality TV star stepped out at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday wearing an Off-White gown comprised of a bustier and ruffled organza skirt and a veiled “thinking cap.”

During a video posted on her YouTube channel, Kylie shared footage of her preparation for the event, and despite a mixed reaction to the voluminous outfit, she insisted that she didn’t “care what people think” because it was a tribute to late fashion designer Virgil Abloh.

“I feel like I was supposed to go with Off-White because Virgil and I talked about this for the last two years. I was supposed to go with him in 2020, so it feels right that my Met come back I’m going with Off-White for sure,” she said. “It also puts off the pressure of what people think about my look because I love it so much. It’s so much more special to me that I don’t care what people think. It’s very special. I’ve already cried a few times.”

Off-White founder Virgil died at the age of 41 last November.

And Kylie noted that her good friend remained in her thoughts the entire day of the Met Gala.

“I wanted to do something big this year. Every year I’ve worn some type of tight mermaid dress, so this year I wanted to just wear something big, do something different,” the 24-year-old continued. “To be honest, I decided really last minute I wasn’t gonna go. I was like, ‘Unless I can go and honor Virgil and (his wife) Shannon would want me to go, and I would wear Off-White, then that’s the only reason I would go today.’ To honor him.”