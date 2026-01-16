Kylie Jenner Latex Bikini Thirst Trap With Charli XCX Rocks The World

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damn, Kylie Jenner really said “let me break the internet real quick” with this latest thirst trap. The reality star just dropped some seriously steamy behind-the-scenes content from her acting debut and honestly, we’re not mad about it.

Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram pic on Thursday that’s got everyone losing their s###.

She’s twinning with Charli XCX in matching black bikinis and white bathrobes on the set of The Moment. Both women are serving absolute body goals and the internet is collectively thirsting.

The 28-year-old cosmetics mogul is rocking that signature black latex bikini she wears in the film’s trailer, which is so tight that it looks painted on.

Meanwhile, Charli’s sporting a string bikini with some delicate hardware details that’s giving major “I’m too cool for school” vibes.

kylie jenner x charlie xcx pic.twitter.com/59M73i69YU — thamy (@godrness) January 15, 2026

Both stars are wrapped in fluffy white bathrobes, holding a film slate that says “The Moment” with an April shoot date. Charli’s got her trademark wraparound sunglasses on because, apparently, looking effortlessly cool is a full-time job for this woman.

“The moment!!! can’t wait to see u at the movies xx la and ny tickets on sale now,” Charli captioned the post. Translation: “Come watch us be hot on the big screen.”

This isn’t Jenner’s only recent latex moment, either. The woman’s been on a serious latex kick lately, channeling Britney Spears in a red latex catsuit for her Kylie Cosmetics fragrance campaign earlier this week.

She and Kim also both wore holiday-ready red latex looks in December because, apparently, latex is the new black in the Kardashian household.