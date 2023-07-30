Kylie Jenner’s Raging Hormones Led Her To Name Travis Scott’s Son Wolf

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Kylie Jenner emotionally revealed her decision to change her 17-month-old son’s name from Wolf to Aire, attributing the choice to pregnancy hormones.

Kylie Jenner has recalled “crying” after realizing she wasn’t happy with her baby son’s name.

During the season three finale of “The Kardashians,” the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters opened up about becoming emotional over her 17-month-old son’s name, which she has legally changed from Wolf to Aire.

“I’ve officially started the process of changing my son’s name because his legal name is Wolf Webster,” Kylie, 25, announced. “So I’m going to do Aire Webster, A-I-R-E.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added that she had “always wanted to do a name for him that had meaning, and it’s a Hebrew name. It means ‘Lion of God.'”

Kylie Jenner noted that her pregnancy hormones had played a part in her choosing a name that she ultimately wasn’t happy with.

“The advice I would give to you is: find your name before your hormones start raging and you have the child. It was the hormones that took me out,” she confessed to her best friend Anastasia ‘Stassie’ Karanikolaou.

“It was like, ‘I’m too emotional. He’s so special to me. There’s not a name good enough for him,'” Kylie remembered thinking.

In a confessional during the episode, Kylie opened up further about how her pregnancy hormones had impacted her.

“I didn’t realize the postpartum would hit me that hard. I never called him Wolf, ever. And then the second, that night, I cried in the shower,” she recalled. “(I thought,) ‘That’s not his name. What did I just do? Wolf?

Someone just told me this 24 hours ago, to name my son Wolf! It wasn’t even on the list!'”

Kylie and her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed Aire in February 2022. The pair also share a five-year-old daughter, Stormi.