Kylie Jenner Reveals Travis Scott’s Son’s Newest Name

Kylie Jenner took to the Gram to post some new pictures of her son with Travis Scott, and to reveal his name!

Kylie Jenner has finally revealed her 11-month-old son’s name.

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star announced that she and her boyfriend Travis Scott had named their second child Aire.

“AIRE,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos featuring her cuddling the tot.

Kylie also confirmed Aire is pronounced like “air” and not “airey.”

In response to the post, the 25-year-old’s mother, Kris Jenner, wrote, “I love you Aire Webster,” while her older sister Khloé Kardashian added, “The king!!! Young king!!!!!”

Shortly after Aire’s birth on February 2nd, 2022, Kylie and Travis, real name Jacques Webster II, announced that they had named their son Wolf Webster.

However, the make-up maven and rapper later confirmed they had changed the moniker – but declined to share their baby’s official name.

Kylie and Travis are also parents to four-year-old daughter Stormi.

The name reveal comes amid reports that the pair have split for the second time.