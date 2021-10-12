Kyrie Irving Benched By Brooklyn Nets Over Anti-Vaccine Stance

Kyrie Irving can forget about playing for The Brooklyn Nets this season, because he refuses to get the COVID-19 vaccine!

New York is serious about its vaccination laws, and no one is exempt. Just ask Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets player that has firmly presented his public anti-vaxxer position to his fans.

Welp, now he has to sit out some games because of his controversial decision.

According to the NY Post, the point guard has been removed from the team’s roster until he gets the shot.

Brooklyn general manager Sean Marks said in a statement, “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant.”

Irving is one of the most exciting players in the Brooklyn Nets’ history.

“Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose,” he continued. “Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability.”

New York City has a mandate that people cannot enter into an establishment unless they are vaccinated. The All-Star player’s refusal to abide by the city’s law means he will not be able to play in the Barclay Center or Madison Square Garden. While other cities would allow him to hoop in their arenas, the Nets’ management wants him all-in, playing every game or none at all.

Marks further stated, “It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice.”

“Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction. We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud.”

Owner Joe Tsai also noted that this is a personal choice for Kyrie.

“So Kyrie talks about it as a sort of personal choice issue, which I respect.” he shared.

He also expressed, “I’m a total believer in having that in the fact that vaccine actually protects you from getting sick, getting real sick. Now the other thing is, I also believe that taking the vaccine is also a social good. It’s just part of social responsibility, because you’re not only protecting yourself, but you’re protecting other people.”

Kyrie has not publicly made a statement but posted, “I am protected by God and so are my people. We stand together.”

This story is developing.