Kyrie Irving Says “Anti-Semitic” Label Not Justified After Promoting Book And Film Claiming Powerful Jews Worship Satan

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is being accused of promoting a movie that perpetuates stereotypes against “satan worshipping” Jewish people.

Irving promoted a movie called “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which was released in 2018 and is based on a 2015 book by the same name.

The book and movie claim that high-ranking Jewish executives and politicians worship Satan and that modern Jews, Christians, and Muslims have covered up the true identity of The Children of Israel.

The book says anti-black racism can be traced directly to Jewish religious texts.

After some intense media scrutiny, Kyrie Irving came forward to explain himself today (October 29th).

I am an OMNIST [one who respects all religions and gods] and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The ‘Anti-Semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions. Hélà,” Kyrie Irving said.

I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs. The "Anti-Semitic" label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.



Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai was also forced to issue an official statement regarding Kyrie’s comments and his own position.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.”

On Friday, October 28th, the team released a statement saying, “The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech. We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL (Anti-Defamation League), who have been supportive during this time.”

Kyrie’s comments come on the heels of Kanye West’s claims that Jewish people have an unusual amount of control over the music, film, and sports industries.

During an interview with Piers Morgan, Ye said he wants to have the record labels, movie companies and the NFL and NBA do a live stream to analyze the top stars’ deals to prove his point.