Kyrie Irving Traded From The Brooklyn Nets To Dallas Maverick

Baller goes to Texas after months of controversy in the Borough of Kings.

After a challenging few months of being accused of being called antisemitic, Kyrie Irving has been reportedly been traded to the Dallas Mavericks.

TMZ Sports breaks the news that Brooklyn Nets superstar will be trading in his Timbs for a Cowboy hat.

The outlet reports Irving wanted to be traded and even threatened if he were not, he would still leave and exist as a free agent during the offseason.

Shams Charania tweeted out Brooklyn will now welcome Spencer Dinwiddie back home and also get Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round pick, and a handful of second-rounders.

BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2023

Net fans didn’t want him to go. During the Nets vs. Washington Wizards game on Saturday, Feb. 4, they booed him after news started to float, he wanted out.

The athlete just has not been happy since being suspended after he posted a flyer for a movie that promoted a movie about Black Hebrews.

The controversy caused Irving to lose his eight-year partnership deal with Nike.

As AllHipHop.com reported, The company dropped the Brooklyn Nets guard after he posted a link to an antisemitic film on Twitter in October. Kyrie Irving’s agent Shetellia Riley Irving confirmed the split.

“We have mutually decided to part ways and wish Nike the best in their future endeavors,” she said.

