L.A. Reid Faces Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Drew Dixon first accused the LaFace co-founder in 2017.

Longtime music executive Antonio “L.A.” Reid helped establish the careers of many of today’s top stars. However, the former head of Epic Records, Def Jam Recordings and Arista Records is now facing a sexual assault civil case.

According to multiple reports, former Arista executive Drew Dixon filed a lawsuit against L.A. Reid in the U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York. Dixen claims Reid assaulted her twice while working at Arista in 2001.

The suit reportedly alleges that Reid groped, kissed and penetrated Dixon without her consent on a company trip and during a ride home from an event in New York. She accuses Reid of stalling her career after the alleged assaults.

Back in 2017, Drew Dixon accused Def Jam co-founder Russell Simmons of being a sexual abuser. At the time, Dixon also named L.A. Reid as another industry heavyweight who allegedly sexually harassed her in the 2000s.

“It was a quid pro quo: ‘I have power, you want access, sleep with me — or I’m going to be really mean to you the next day. And there will be consequences,’” Dixon said in 2017 about the alleged harassment.

In response, Reid stated, “I’m proud of my track record promoting, supporting and uplifting women at every company I’ve ever run. That notwithstanding, if I have ever said anything capable of being misinterpreted, I apologize unreservedly.”

L.A. Reid, alongside Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, launched the R&B/Hip-Hop label LaFace Records in 1989. The Atlanta-based company was once home to successful acts like Toni Braxton, Goodie Mob, OutKast, TLC, and Usher.

While at Def Jam, Reid oversaw the rise of Kanye West and Rihanna. His run at Epic produced hit records for DJ Khaled, Future and Travis Scott. He is also credited with assisting the recording career resurgence of Mariah Carey in the mid-2000s.