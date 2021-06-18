La La Anthony Reportedly Files For Divorce From Carmelo Anthony

According to multiple reports, La La Anthony has filed for divorce from her husband Carmelo Anthony after nearly 11 years of marriage. The breakup is said to be amicable.

Sources told TMZ that La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have been separated for a while. Following rumors of Carmelo cheating with another woman, the couple temporarily split in 2018. They reportedly reunited later that year.

37-year-old Carmelo Anthony and 41-year-old La La Anthony have one son together, 14-year-old Kiyan Carmelo Anthony. The 10-time NBA All-Star and the Power actress are supposedly dedicated to working together in order to co-parent Kiyan.

“I don’t know what the future holds,” said La La Anonthy on The Wendy Williams Show in 2017. “I just know that we are doing an incredible job again being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I’ve been with Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with somebody that long, and it just goes out the window.”

Carmelo praised La La on Mother’s Day this year. He wrote on Instagram, “The Strength Of A Mother Is Second To None. A Mother Like You Does Not Compare With Anything! Thank You @lala For All The Time, Sacrifice, Effort/Support, And Love You Pour Into Raising Our Young God!! We Love You. #EverydayIsMothersDay🌹#STAYME7O.”

La La replied in the Portland Trail Blazer’s comment section, “Thank u Mel for the greatest gift of motherhood to our amazing son 🎁❤️love you both always🙏🏽❤️.” On June 9, both parents used their respective Instagram accounts to celebrate Kiyan graduating from middle school.

After working at an Atlanta radio station as a teenager, La La Anthony rose to fame as a VJ on the MTV network where she hosted Direct Effect and Total Request Live. She has also hosted reunion shows for numerous reality programs like Real World/Road Rules Challenge, Flavor of Love, and I Love New York.

La La Anthony has also starred in feature films such as Think Like a Man, Think Like a Man Too, and Chi-Raq. The Brooklyn-born entertainer gained her most prominent acting role when she was cast to play Lakeisha Grant on the Starz crime drama Power.

Carmelo Anthony has played in the NBA for 18 seasons. He won the scoring title in 2013 as part of the New York Knicks franchise. The Brooklyn native averaged 13.4 points/game for the Portland Trail Blazers in 2020-2021. Anthony currently sits at #10 on the all-time NBA scoring leaders list with 27,370 career points.