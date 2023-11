In legal docs obtained by AllHipHop, attorney Brian L. Ponder asked a judge to remove him from the case, citing abuse and non-payment.

Lamor Whitehead, a self-proclaimed bishop and real estate investor who’s currently embroiled in a legal battled with controversial YouTube personality Tasha K, is being accused of threatening his own lawyer. In legal docs obtained by AllHipHop, attorney Brian L. Ponder asked a judge to remove him from the case, citing abuse and non-payment.

“Plaintiff has engaged in repeated conduct against your declarant is deemed threatening and rendering the representation difficult for your declarant to carry out employment effectively,” the docs state. “When the undersigned contacted Plaintiff for payment for legal services, Plaintiff cites various excuses as to not being able to pay. Plaintiff requested and was granted two (2) extensions on payment due dates, but, unfortunately, both extended due dates have come and gone without payment of sums due.”

Ponder also claims Whitehead would frequently issue complaints about him via WhatsApp and when he’d asked him for clarification on the “manufactured” issues, he would go silent. At one point, Whitehead allegedly raised his voice. The docs continue, “In a telephone call initiated by Defendants via Lamor Whitehead on November 18, 2023, at 4:17 p.m., in response to the undersigned’s voicemail to Plaintiff concerning termination of legal representation and intent to file papers with the Court to withdraw, Plaintiff requested copies of all case files and was advised that said case files will be transmitted to him electronically via email and, given the voluminous nature of the case files, the case files may have to be mailed or ‘I can bring them to you.’ Lamor Whitehead asked if that was a threat and exclaimed, “I will f#ck you up!”

Whitehead allegedly blamed Ponder for their “failed” relationship, saying his “ineffectiveness in all of [his] cases” was reason enough not to pay him. At one point, after withdrawing from the case, Ponder was forced to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Despite Plaintiff’s representation, additional threats via email seemingly to retaliate for withdrawing from his cases was received by the undersigned, which caused the undersigned to forward the email and attachments therein to the United States prosecutors for the Southern District of New York who are handling a case involving Plaintiff, in order to document a cease and desist contact request from the undersigned to Plaintiff and to forward the email threat to the special agent for the FBI out of an abundance of caution before any acts in furtherance of the emailed threats were taken by Plaintiff against the undersigned and third parties,” the docs read.

“The undersigned was advised by a special agent with the FBI to advise them if any further contact was received from Plaintiff following the cease and desist contact request. Withdrawal from this case is appropriate given the general breakdown of the attorney-client relationship.”

Whitehead filed a defamation lawsuit against Tasha K in July and is seeking $360 million in damages. Yelen Entertainment, producers of Tasha K’s show, quickly countered the allegations, arguing that many of the statements are “fair and true” reports of judicial proceedings and are immune from defamation claims. They also argue that most of the challenged statements are opinions, speculation about the future or use loose, hyperbolic language.

Meanwhile, Whitehead has a checkered past that includes a five-year stint behind bars for multiple counts of identity theft, a civil lawsuit for allegedly defrauding a church out of its building and federal indictment for wire fraud, extortion and related charges.