LAPD Identifies Suspect In PnB Rock Murder

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a suspect in the PnB Rock murder, naming Freddie Lee Trone as the person that took the Philadelphia rapper’s life on Monday, Sept. 12 in a Los Angeles Roscoe Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue.

Law enforcement has not secured Trone and has warned the public, while they are asking people to help find him, that he is “armed and dangerous.”

(Courtesy of LAPD)

The news was released on Wednesday, Sept. 28, two weeks after the killing.

As AllHipHop.com has reported, PnB Rock (whose name is Rakim Allen) was shot while having lunch with his girlfriend. The gunman is said to have robbed the rapper, taking some of his and his girlfriend’s property.

According to KTLA, police believe the man’s social media fingerprint may lead them to where he is but are still cautious about his detainment.

To help bring justice to the artist, LAPD is encouraging people to contact South Bureau Homicide Divisions Detectives Nellie Knight or Matthew Clark at 323-786-5146 and for those who prefer to leave an anonymous tip, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.