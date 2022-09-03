Larenz Tate And His Brothers Give Back At Chicago Police Department’s Hip Hop Tuesday

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Actor-turned-producer in town to work on another project.

Actors Larenz, Lahmard and Larron Tate, also known in Hollywood as “The Tate Brothers,” partnered with the 15th District (Community Police Officer) of the Chicago Police Department to participate in their Hip Hop Tuesday Program.

All local Chicago heads, born on the West Side of the City to their parents Larry and Peggy Tate, the three didn’t hesitate to give back to their community.

The district posted on social media, a shout out to the brothers for coming out. He tweeted, “Hip Hop Tuesday’s program continues to be the place to be every Tuesday. We would like to send a huge Thank You to @LarenzTate & the Tate brothers for coming to our program. The kids were inspired and you’ve given them the beliefs to reach for the stars.”

Hip Hop Tuesday's program continues to be the place to be every Tuesday. We would like to send a huge Thank You to @LarenzTate & the Tate brothers for coming to our program. The kids were inspired and you've given them the beliefs to reach for the stars. pic.twitter.com/WgcgN8kjgj — 15th District – Austin (@ChicagoCAPS15) September 1, 2022

The program is led by Officer Will Martinez, a liaison officer to the community, and has been in existence for five years.

Every Tuesday, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., kids do homework and participate in a mentoring session for an hour. Them the kids get to play video games, basketball, board games and hang out.

A description on the department’s Facebook says, “Developing relationships with youth is integral to helping Chicago Police Department build community trust. In the 15th District, they work hard to create safe spaces for Austin youth to be supported, thanks to local business and community partners, Hip Hop Tuesday has been a continuous success.”

Larenz Tate is in Chicago working on a project. More than just an actor, he and his brothers are also award-winning producers and directors.